N. Korea allows its citizens abroad to return home amid signs of easing COVID-19 restrictions
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has officially approved the entry of its citizens staying abroad amid signs of easing COVID-19 restrictions, state media said Sunday.
The North's national emergency epidemic prevention headquarters announced that North Korean "citizens abroad have been allowed to return home," as it has decided to "adjust the anti-epidemic degree in reference to the eased worldwide pandemic situation," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
It added those who returned home will be put under "proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week."
The move came after North Korea resumed commercial flights with China and Russia last week following more than three years over its border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
