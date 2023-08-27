Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

August 27, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/22 Cloudy 40

Incheon 28/23 Cloudy 30

Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 30/23 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 30/21 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 27/22 Sunny 80

Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 70

Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/22 Sunny 80

Busan 30/24 Rain 60

