Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 27, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/22 Cloudy 40
Incheon 28/23 Cloudy 30
Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 30/23 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 30/21 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 27/22 Sunny 80
Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 70
Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 20
Daegu 31/22 Sunny 80
Busan 30/24 Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
Most Saved
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
U.S. reaffirms support for Japan's release of treated water
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
Students released from custody after attempting to enter Japanese Embassy
-
Another N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing following resumption of Pyongyang-Beijing air route