Exports of fisheries products fall 12 pct this year: data
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of fisheries products fell more than 10 percent on-year during the first seven months of 2023, data showed Sunday.
Outbound shipments of marine products came to US$1.75 billion in the January-July period, down 11.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. (aT).
Global sales of major fisheries goods suffered a decline, with exports of tuna skidding 21.1 percent to $322 million and those of pollack sinking 82.8 percent to $29.1 million.
But sales of dried laver, called "gim" in Korean, jumped 13.7 percent on-year to $472.2 million during the cited period.
In terms of volume, exports of marine products went down 26.9 percent on-year to 431,600 tons, the data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
