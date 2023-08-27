Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Weapon-wielding man apprehended after 2 1/2-hour standoff with police

All News 10:01 August 27, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- A weapon-wielding man has been apprehended following a 2 1/2-hour standoff with police in Seoul, prompting fears of a stabbing rampage targeting random people, but no one was hurt, officials have said.

The man was detained at 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a residential building in the northwestern ward of Eunpyeong after a report was filed with the police at 7:26 p.m. that a man was carrying a weapon.

During the standoff, the man brandished the weapons in both hands at the officers and also threatened to hurt himself, according to the police.

Police commandos were mobilized to overpower the man, and no one was hurt.

The police seized two weapons from his hands, as well as seven other weapons from his bag.

A witness at the scene said the man appeared to have gotten into an argument with a pedestrian who complained that he was smoking. The man proceeded to take out a weapon from his car and threaten the pedestrian.

Police restrict access to a residential area in northwestern Seoul on Aug. 26, 2023, after a standoff with a man carrying weapons in the area. (Yonhap)

Police restrict access to a residential area in northwestern Seoul on Aug. 26, 2023, after a standoff with a man carrying weapons in the area. (Yonhap)

