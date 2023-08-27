4 lawmakers to attend rally in Japan's Fukushima against radioactive water release
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean lawmakers were set to attend a protest rally in Japan's Fukushima on Sunday to denounce the ongoing release of radioactive water from the region's destroyed nuclear power plant.
Reps. Woo Won-shik and Yang Yiwonyoung of the main opposition Democratic Party, Rep. Kang Eun-mi of the minor Justice Party and independent lawmaker Yang Jung-suk flew to Japan for a two-day trip Saturday afternoon to attend the protest scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Fukushima on Sunday.
The protest was organized by the Social Democratic Party of Japan, officials said.
On Monday, the lawmakers plan to hold a roundtable discussion with legal professionals on the water release issue at the National Diet of Japan in Tokyo.
Japan began releasing the treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant into the ocean Thursday, despite lingering concerns in South Korea and China about its potential impact on people's health and the environment.
Japan's move came after the International Atomic Energy Agency gave the green light to the water's disposal.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
U.S. reaffirms support for Japan's release of treated water
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
Students released from custody after attempting to enter Japanese Embassy
-
Another N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing following resumption of Pyongyang-Beijing air route