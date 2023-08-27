S. Korean experts depart for Japan to monitor Fukushima water release

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Three South Korean nuclear safety experts left for Japan on Sunday to monitor the release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima plant, an official said.

The experts from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety plan to visit the Fukushima office of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the official said.

The duration of their stay has not yet been finalized.

The visit comes after South Korea, Japan and the IAEA reached an agreement on South Korean experts visiting the IAEA office every two weeks to examine the discharge of the contaminated water.

Japan began releasing the treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant into the ocean Thursday, despite concerns in South Korea and China about its potential impact on people's health and the environment.

Seoul has said it sees no scientific or technical problems with Tokyo's discharge plan.



A South Korean national flag is hoisted at a fish shop in Seoul's Noryangjin market on Aug. 24, 2023, amid concerns over the safety of seafood following Japan's release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Yonhap)

