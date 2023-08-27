Gov't seeks 10-month biz suspension for GS Engineering over parking garage collapse
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The land ministry said Sunday it will push for a 10-month business suspension for GS Engineering & Construction Corp. over the collapse of a parking garage earlier this year.
On April 29, the roof of an underground parking garage at an apartment complex collapsed while being built by the major builder in Geomdan-dong in the northwestern city of Incheon.
GS was blamed for the accident as it was found to have failed to use sufficient metal reinforcing rods and poorly managed the overall construction process.
The ministry will push to suspend its operations for eight months under the land minister's authority and ask the Seoul city government to impose an additional two-month business halt for negligent safety checks, according to the ministry.
Following the incident, GS said it will rebuild all 17 apartment buildings at the complex.


