School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- School violence victims will be separated from offenders for as long as one week, starting next month, from the current three days, in an effort to better protect victims, the education ministry said Sunday.
The change is one of the first measures in the ministry's new guidelines to tackle school violence.
According to the guidelines, schools will be required to immediately separate victims from offenders as soon as they learn of bullying cases, and the separation period will be extended to seven days from the current three.
Additionally, schools will be required to speed up the process of transferring offenders to different schools and will be obligated to better inform victims of their rights to file an administrative suit against assailants who appeal the school violence deliberation committee's decisions.
The ministry will also begin the test run of special centers that provide comprehensive assistance to school violence victims this year. The centers will open under eight regional education offices and run from September to December, the ministry said.
"We will continue to work with education offices to strengthen support systems for victims of school violence," said Jang Sang-yoon, the vice minister of education.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
(LEAD) N.K. allows citizens abroad to return in official reopening of border following pandemic closure
-
Thousands rally in Seoul to protest Fukushima water release
-
Another N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing following resumption of Pyongyang-Beijing air route
-
N. Korea allows citizens abroad to return home amid signs of easing COVID-19 restrictions