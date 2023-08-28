Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't-funded group KFF hires ex-NIS official, who has been convicted of interfering in elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Debts of households, gov't, companies increase 17 pct on average in recent 3 yrs (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korea imposes 33 pct more in taxes on investment in chips than Taiwan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Political parties misappropriate gender equality fund for other purposes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea opens border, raising concerns over forced repatriation of defectors (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea spearheads development of 'next-generation semiconductors' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't considering inspecting Gwangju's plan to commemorate Korea-born Chinese composer Zheng Lucheng (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't set to remove bust of Korean independent activist Hong Beom-do (Hankyoreh)
-- Overtourism drives out longtime residents (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Individuals to be allowed to buy gov't bonds with 100,000 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global central bank chiefs vow to maintain target inflation of 2 percent (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea Inc. ditches China over weak demand (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water (Korea Herald)
-- How safe is wastewater discharged from Fukushima? (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
(LEAD) N.K. allows citizens abroad to return in official reopening of border following pandemic closure
-
School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
-
S. Korean experts depart for Japan to monitor Fukushima water release
-
(LEAD) Man arrested following standoff with police says he tried to harm himself