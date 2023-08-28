Aug. 29



1910 -- Korea loses its sovereignty after being forced to sign an annexation agreement with Japan. The Korean Peninsula remained under Japanese colonial rule until 1945.



1949 -- Luxembourg recognizes the Republic of Korea as a sovereign state.



1972 -- A South Korean Red Cross delegation arrives in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang for talks on separated families and other humanitarian issues. The two Koreas set five major tasks to help reunite families separated during the 1950-53 Korean War.



1987 -- Park Soon-ja, head of a South Korean arts and crafts company, is found dead, along with 31 other people, in what seemed to be a suicide pact, at the company's factory in the city of Yongin. Park was alleged to be the leader of a doomsday cult.



1994 -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest producer of computer memory chips, develops the world's first 256-megabit dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip.



2003 -- The National Assembly passes the Labor Standard Act, based on the introduction of a five-day workweek. The 40-hour workweek was partly introduced in 2004 for businesses and public institutions with more than 1,000 employees. The system was expanded to government offices, police and military personnel, as well as companies with more than 300 employees, on July 1, 2005.



2005 -- The Institute for Research in Collaborationist Activities, a nongovernmental organization, discloses a list of 3,095 Korean elite who collaborated with Japan's colonial government between 1909 and 1945 on the 95th anniversary of the Joseon Dynasty's fall to Japan. The collaborators came from the government, the judiciary and police authorities, the Cabinet, the media, and the arts and religious sectors.



2007 -- The Taliban free 12 of the 23 South Korean captives they abducted 40 days earlier. The South Korean Christians were traveling unescorted from the Afghan capital of Kabul to the southeastern city of Kandahar on a short-term medical aid mission. The militant Afghan group then demanded Seoul withdraw its 200-member reconstruction units from the war-torn country, before killing two male hostages -- team leader and pastor Bae Hyung-kyu and volunteer Shim Seong-min -- while the negotiations were under way. Two others were freed earlier, while the remaining group of seven was released several days later.



2010 -- Prime Minister designate Kim Tae-ho and two other nominees say they are stepping down, caving to fierce opposition after they were battered by corruption allegations at confirmation hearings.



2019 -- The Supreme Court orders a lower court to reconsider its suspended prison sentence for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong in a bribery scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.

