N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea criticized a recent decision by the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway for providing F-16 fighters to Ukraine in its fight against Russia as an "anti-peace act," the North's state media said Monday.

The commentary by the North's Institute of International Studies came as Pyongyang has expressed support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amid speculation of an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

"Their decision to supply even fighters is an anti-peace act of inciting a long war and totally destroying the regional peace and stability," said the English-language commentary, carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Claiming the move shows the "sinister intention" of the United States and European countries to defeat Russia, the commentary said the U.S. is the "arch criminal" pushing Europe to the brink of a "horrible nuclear war."



This file photo provided by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) shaking hands with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during an armistice anniversary event. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

In what appeared to be an effort to align itself with Russia and express support for the country, the institute said the "righteous international community including the DPRK" denounces the move, using an acronym of the North's official name.

"Nothing can block the advance of the brave Russian army and people out in defending justice and peace, and the U.S. and the West are doomed to ruin," the commentary said.

Pyongyang has been increasingly seeking to strengthen ties with Russia, alongside China, in the face of a growing security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

Last month, the reclusive country invited a Russian military delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to events marking the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accompanied Shoigu on an arms exhibition featuring drones and missiles.

