Yoon's approval inches up to 37.6 pct
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up to 37.6 percent, primarily due to positive public assessments of his trilateral summit with the United States and Japan, according to a poll Monday.
In the survey of 2,507 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 2 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval of Yoon's performance dropped by 1.8 percentage points to 59.4 percent.
His approval rating had steadily risen for three weeks, starting in the fourth week of July, but dropped by 2.7 points the previous week, according to Realmeter.
"The South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit acted as positive momentum for the president's assessment," said Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter. However, analysts noted that the momentum weakened during the later part of the week after Japan began releasing contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
(LEAD) N.K. allows citizens abroad to return in official reopening of border following pandemic closure
-
School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
-
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
-
(LEAD) Man arrested following standoff with police says he tried to harm himself