Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 28, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/22 Rain 60
Incheon 26/22 Rain 70
Suwon 27/22 Rain 60
Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 30/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 80
Gangneung 25/21 Rain 80
Jeonju 32/24 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 31/24 Cloudy 30
Jeju 33/26 Sunny 60
Daegu 31/23 Rain 70
Busan 31/24 Rain 60
