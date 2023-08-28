Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 28, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/22 Rain 60

Incheon 26/22 Rain 70

Suwon 27/22 Rain 60

Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 25/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 31/24 Cloudy 30

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 31/23 Rain 70

Busan 31/24 Rain 60

(END)

