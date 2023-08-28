KOSDAQ 907.53 UP 8.15 points (open)
All News 09:01 August 28, 2023
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
(LEAD) N.K. allows citizens abroad to return in official reopening of border following pandemic closure
School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
(LEAD) Man arrested following standoff with police says he tried to harm himself