Seoul shares open up after Fed chief's speech
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to take a cautious stance in raising rates again.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.25 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,526.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. stocks ended in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.9 percent.
In his speech last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bringing inflation back to its target still has a long way to go but he hinted rates would remain unchanged in September.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.6 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 0.2 percent, Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent firm of Korean Air Co., shed 0.4 percent and leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. was down 0.9 percent.
Among gainers, state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 1.7 percent, leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. jumped 4.4 percent, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.2 percent and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 1.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,321.55 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 3.65 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
(LEAD) N.K. allows citizens abroad to return in official reopening of border following pandemic closure
-
School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
-
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
-
(LEAD) Man arrested following standoff with police says he tried to harm himself