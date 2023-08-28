Ko Jin-young loses in playoff at LPGA stop in Canada

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star Ko Jin-young has suffered the first playoff loss of her LPGA career, coming up short in a bid for her 16th career title.

Ko lost to Megan Khang of the United States on the first playoff hole at the CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver on Sunday (local time).



In this Canadian Press photo via Associated Press, Ko Jin-young of South Korea walks off the first tee during the final round of the CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver on Aug. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Both players ended 72 holes at nine-under 279, though they took different routes to get there. Ko began the day trailing Khang by five at six-under, and carded a three-under 69 in the final round. Khang stumbled to a 74, and had to make a birdie on the 72nd hole to force the playoff.

The two players went back to the 18th tee to begin the playoff, and it was essentially over after their respective tee shots.



In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Ko Jin-young of South Korea tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver on Aug. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Ko pulled hers left of the cart path and into some deep stuff, while Khang was safely in the fairway.

After taking a penalty, Ko sent her third shot into a greenside bunker and went on to make a double bogey.

Khang's second shot found the fringe to the left of the cup, and she two-putted from there for her maiden LPGA title.

Ko, who is now 2-1 in LPGA playoffs, has two wins this year. She remains the only South Korean with an LPGA victory in 2023.

Two other South Korean players finished in the top 10. Kim Sei-young, who played with Khang in the final group, tied for fourth at six-under. She bogeyed two of the final three holes for a 74 after staying in contention for most of the final round.

Chun In-gee shot her second straight round of 69 to finish at four-under, good for a three-way tie for eighth.



In this Getty Images photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea acknowledges the crowd on the first tee during the final round of the CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver on Aug. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

