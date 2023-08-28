Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- A fleet of South Korean Navy ships departed Monday on a 141-day cruise training mission that will take them to 14 ports in 13 nations, the Navy said.
A total of 151 graduating cadets at the Naval Academy and 500 crew members joined the mission, with the fleet consisting of the 4,500-ton Hansando training vessel and the 4,200-ton Hwacheon logistic ship, the Navy said.
The cadets are expected to begin their 55,600-kilometer journey with a port call at Hawaii and travel across 13 countries, including the United States, Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and India, before they make their final stop in Yokosuka, Japan. The sailors will return home on Jan. 15.
Alongside the training, the cadets are set to visit national cemeteries at countries that fought in the Korean War and hold onboard receptions for veterans and their families to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice and the alliance between Seoul and Washington.
An exhibition booth promoting the country's defense industry will also be installed on the Hwacheon vessel to help boost arms exports, according to the Navy.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
(LEAD) N.K. allows citizens abroad to return in official reopening of border following pandemic closure
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
-
School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine