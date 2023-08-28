Teachers' union to file complaint over education minister's warning against collective action

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- A progressive teachers' union said Monday it will file a complaint against Education Minister Lee Ju-ho for warning of disciplinary actions against teachers planning to take a leave of absence to attend a protest rally.

Many school teachers plan to take a day off Monday next week to attend a rally commemorating a young teacher's death and to demand enhanced teachers' rights, a cause which gained momentum following the 20-something female elementary school teacher's suicide in southern Seoul last month.

On Sunday, the education ministry warned such collective action by teachers constitutes an illegal strike, and teachers and school principals could face disciplinary actions as severe as dismissal or a criminal charge if they irregularly take the day off or approve teachers' leave of absence.

The Korean Teachers and Education Workers' Union (KTU) said they plan to lodge a complaint against the education minister with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office or the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials later in the day on charges of abuse of authority.

The KTU accused the education ministry of using intimidatory expressions against teachers, saying taking a day off is part of teachers' basic rights as long as it does not disrupt education activities and the total number of class hours remains unaltered even if teachers go on a leave of absence.



Members of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers' Union hold a press conference in southern Seoul on Aug. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

