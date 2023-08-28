Go to Contents Go to Navigation

J-Hope's 'Jack in the Box' re-enters Billboard 200

All News 11:48 August 28, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- BTS member J-Hope's debut solo album, "Jack in the Box," has re-entered the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart this week, more than a year after its release, Billboard said Monday.

The album ranked sixth on Billboard 200, with 50,000 equivalent album units sold during the latest sales period, one year and a month after it came out on July 15, 2022.

This is the first time J-Hope has entered the top 10 of the chart.

A concept photo for the upcoming CD edition of BTS member J-Hope's first solo album, "Jack In the Box," provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Of the 50,000 units sold, 47,000 came from physical album sales, a 13,238 percent surge from the previous week.

J-Hope recently released "HOPE Edition," a CD edition of the album. The original album reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart last year although it was released in a Weverse album format, a digital album whose music files can be downloaded on the Weverse community app, without a physical CD.

With this, J-Hope became the third BTS member ever to break into the top 10 of the Billboard 200, following RM and Jimin.

J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military after enlisting as an active-duty soldier in April.

#BTS #J-Hope #Jack in the Box #BIllboard 200
