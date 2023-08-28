S. Korea, Oman agree to cooperate on carbon neutrality
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Oman have agreed to cooperate in achieving carbon neutrality and revitalizing green industries, the Ministry of Environment said Monday.
The memorandum of understanding on cooperation for green transformation was signed by South Korean Environment Minister Han Wha-jin and Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Sunday, the ministry said.
Oman is a country where a Korean company recently secured exclusive business rights for green hydrogen. Green hydrogen refers to hydrogen generated by renewable energy or from low-carbon power.
The two ministers agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the establishment of green hydrogen infrastructure, installation of hydrogen charging stations, expansion of hydrogen commercial vehicles and development of waste-to-energy businesses, the ministry said.
Han also met with Oman's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources Saud Hamoud Al Habsi on the same day to discuss ways to cooperate in achieving carbon neutrality in the agriculture and fisheries sector, the ministry said.
