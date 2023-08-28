KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 19,550 DN 40
Yuhan 72,000 DN 3,600
SLCORP 33,550 UP 350
Kumyang 132,000 UP 5,500
Daesang 18,250 UP 30
SKNetworks 7,110 UP 210
ORION Holdings 15,350 0
KCC 208,500 UP 10,600
SKBP 84,800 UP 100
AmoreG 33,800 UP 1,550
HyundaiMtr 185,400 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,650 UP 700
HyundaiEng&Const 36,150 UP 2,650
Daewoong 13,990 UP 30
SamyangFood 187,800 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 87,600 UP 8,600
CJ CheilJedang 308,500 UP 4,500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,550 UP 170
KAL 23,150 0
LG Corp. 82,400 UP 100
LX INT 31,150 UP 750
TaihanElecWire 12,620 UP 390
Hyundai M&F INS 30,550 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 255,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,650 DN 1,200
Kogas 24,400 UP 350
Hanwha 24,750 UP 250
DB HiTek 52,500 UP 900
CJ 69,000 UP 2,100
POSCO FUTURE M 472,000 UP 9,500
Boryung 9,090 DN 540
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,050 UP 200
Shinsegae 205,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 460,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 50,200 UP 100
Hyosung 62,900 UP 500
LOTTE 24,850 UP 400
GCH Corp 13,920 UP 40
LotteChilsung 133,400 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
