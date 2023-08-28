SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HITEJINRO 19,550 DN 40

Yuhan 72,000 DN 3,600

SLCORP 33,550 UP 350

Kumyang 132,000 UP 5,500

Daesang 18,250 UP 30

SKNetworks 7,110 UP 210

ORION Holdings 15,350 0

KCC 208,500 UP 10,600

SKBP 84,800 UP 100

AmoreG 33,800 UP 1,550

HyundaiMtr 185,400 DN 800

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,650 UP 700

HyundaiEng&Const 36,150 UP 2,650

Daewoong 13,990 UP 30

SamyangFood 187,800 DN 1,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 87,600 UP 8,600

CJ CheilJedang 308,500 UP 4,500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,550 UP 170

KAL 23,150 0

LG Corp. 82,400 UP 100

LX INT 31,150 UP 750

TaihanElecWire 12,620 UP 390

Hyundai M&F INS 30,550 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 255,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,650 DN 1,200

Kogas 24,400 UP 350

Hanwha 24,750 UP 250

DB HiTek 52,500 UP 900

CJ 69,000 UP 2,100

POSCO FUTURE M 472,000 UP 9,500

Boryung 9,090 DN 540

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,050 UP 200

Shinsegae 205,000 UP 2,000

Nongshim 460,500 DN 3,500

SGBC 50,200 UP 100

Hyosung 62,900 UP 500

LOTTE 24,850 UP 400

GCH Corp 13,920 UP 40

LotteChilsung 133,400 DN 1,500

(MORE)