KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
COSMOCHEM 43,500 UP 450
POSCO Holdings 593,000 UP 16,000
DB INSURANCE 82,300 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 66,800 DN 300
NHIS 10,360 UP 20
LS 107,100 DN 1,200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 10 0 UP11000
GC Corp 115,800 DN 400
GS E&C 14,480 UP 480
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 599,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 119,600 UP 4,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 0
SKC 91,000 UP 2,100
GS Retail 23,700 DN 50
Ottogi 371,000 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 600,000 UP 13,000
CJ LOGISTICS 81,000 UP 2,300
DOOSAN 115,800 UP 5,500
DL 38,000 UP 850
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,660 UP 250
KIA CORP. 78,300 UP 200
SK hynix 115,900 DN 600
Youngpoong 537,000 UP 11,000
YoulchonChem 31,900 UP 950
LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 7,000
HtlShilla 89,900 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 34,250 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 144,100 DN 1,900
Hanssem 58,300 UP 600
F&F 103,500 UP 2,300
HDKSOE 120,400 UP 8,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,000 UP 700
MS IND 20,400 UP 700
OCI Holdings 99,900 UP 4,100
LS ELECTRIC 96,000 UP 300
KorZinc 520,000 UP 21,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,610 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 87,500 UP 4,900
IS DONGSEO 31,550 UP 950
S-Oil 75,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
-
Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N.K. allows citizens abroad to return in official reopening of border following pandemic closure