COSMOCHEM 43,500 UP 450

POSCO Holdings 593,000 UP 16,000

DB INSURANCE 82,300 UP 1,100

SamsungElec 66,800 DN 300

NHIS 10,360 UP 20

LS 107,100 DN 1,200

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 10 0 UP11000

GC Corp 115,800 DN 400

GS E&C 14,480 UP 480

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 599,000 UP 4,000

KPIC 119,600 UP 4,800

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 0

SKC 91,000 UP 2,100

GS Retail 23,700 DN 50

Ottogi 371,000 UP 2,000

TaekwangInd 600,000 UP 13,000

CJ LOGISTICS 81,000 UP 2,300

DOOSAN 115,800 UP 5,500

DL 38,000 UP 850

HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,660 UP 250

KIA CORP. 78,300 UP 200

SK hynix 115,900 DN 600

Youngpoong 537,000 UP 11,000

YoulchonChem 31,900 UP 950

LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 7,000

HtlShilla 89,900 UP 1,400

Hanmi Science 34,250 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 144,100 DN 1,900

Hanssem 58,300 UP 600

F&F 103,500 UP 2,300

HDKSOE 120,400 UP 8,600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,000 UP 700

MS IND 20,400 UP 700

OCI Holdings 99,900 UP 4,100

LS ELECTRIC 96,000 UP 300

KorZinc 520,000 UP 21,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,610 UP 400

HyundaiMipoDock 87,500 UP 4,900

IS DONGSEO 31,550 UP 950

S-Oil 75,000 UP 4,000

(MORE)