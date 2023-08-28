Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 August 28, 2023

COSMOCHEM 43,500 UP 450
POSCO Holdings 593,000 UP 16,000
DB INSURANCE 82,300 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 66,800 DN 300
NHIS 10,360 UP 20
LS 107,100 DN 1,200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 10 0 UP11000
GC Corp 115,800 DN 400
GS E&C 14,480 UP 480
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 599,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 119,600 UP 4,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,720 0
SKC 91,000 UP 2,100
GS Retail 23,700 DN 50
Ottogi 371,000 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 600,000 UP 13,000
CJ LOGISTICS 81,000 UP 2,300
DOOSAN 115,800 UP 5,500
DL 38,000 UP 850
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,660 UP 250
KIA CORP. 78,300 UP 200
SK hynix 115,900 DN 600
Youngpoong 537,000 UP 11,000
YoulchonChem 31,900 UP 950
LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 7,000
HtlShilla 89,900 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 34,250 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 144,100 DN 1,900
Hanssem 58,300 UP 600
F&F 103,500 UP 2,300
HDKSOE 120,400 UP 8,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,000 UP 700
MS IND 20,400 UP 700
OCI Holdings 99,900 UP 4,100
LS ELECTRIC 96,000 UP 300
KorZinc 520,000 UP 21,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,610 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 87,500 UP 4,900
IS DONGSEO 31,550 UP 950
S-Oil 75,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)

