KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 257,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,800 UP 3,200
HMM 17,150 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 56,100 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 124,100 UP 2,600
Mobis 228,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 113,100 UP 3,100
S-1 55,300 UP 1,200
ZINUS 26,150 UP 250
Hanchem 168,600 UP 1,100
DWS 34,550 UP 750
KEPCO 18,030 UP 200
SamsungSecu 36,600 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,350 UP 220
SKTelecom 47,350 UP 200
HyundaiElev 45,000 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 143,400 UP 4,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,050 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 4,845 UP 15
Hanon Systems 9,160 UP 30
SK 144,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 17,200 UP 30
Handsome 18,590 UP 410
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp486 00 UP350
Asiana Airlines 11,200 UP 250
COWAY 42,600 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,100 UP 1,200
IBK 10,690 UP 40
DONGSUH 17,720 DN 30
SamsungEng 34,650 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 UP 1,600
PanOcean 4,385 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 29,600 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 19,270 UP 290
LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,000 0
KT 33,250 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18450 UP1810
LOTTE TOUR 17,400 UP 1,060
LG Uplus 10,410 UP 110
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 600
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
(LEAD) N.K. allows citizens abroad to return in official reopening of border following pandemic closure