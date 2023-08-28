Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 August 28, 2023

KT&G 87,100 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 17,170 UP 470
Doosanfc 24,450 UP 100
LG Display 13,340 UP 250
Kangwonland 15,730 UP 170
NAVER 213,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 48,000 DN 100
NCsoft 252,000 UP 5,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,300 UP 1,050
COSMAX 147,500 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 101,200 UP 2,300
Hanwha Ocean 37,650 UP 2,650
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,420 UP 450
DWEC 4,525 UP 180
KEPCO KPS 34,000 UP 650
LG H&H 458,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 563,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 70,300 UP 1,800
ShinhanGroup 35,550 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,100 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,950 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 99,600 UP 1,300
Celltrion 144,400 UP 900
TKG Huchems 21,600 UP 300
JB Financial Group 8,960 UP 170
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,400 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,900 UP 2,800
KIH 51,400 UP 700
GS 38,550 UP 900
LIG Nex1 79,500 UP 800
Fila Holdings 37,300 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 UP 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,050 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,305 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 131,500 UP 4,200
FOOSUNG 11,360 UP 320
SK Innovation 177,300 UP 4,300
POONGSAN 34,750 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 100
Hansae 19,330 UP 400
