KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 54,700 UP 300
CSWIND 65,700 UP 2,600
GKL 16,490 UP 160
KOLON IND 50,700 UP 2,650
HanmiPharm 294,000 DN 7,000
SD Biosensor 11,440 UP 440
Meritz Financial 51,800 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,700 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,430 UP 80
emart 73,800 UP 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY385 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 57,300 0
PIAM 29,450 UP 250
HANJINKAL 43,600 UP 750
CHONGKUNDANG 85,900 DN 200
DoubleUGames 41,250 0
HL MANDO 41,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 750,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,800 UP 2,000
Netmarble 42,900 UP 350
KRAFTON 155,400 UP 300
HD HYUNDAI 59,600 UP 1,200
ORION 124,700 DN 800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,750 UP 650
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,420 UP 260
BGF Retail 160,200 DN 800
SKCHEM 62,200 UP 900
HDC-OP 10,250 UP 120
HYOSUNG TNC 325,000 UP 11,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 436,000 UP 6,500
HANILCMT 12,480 UP 50
SKBS 74,100 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 90
KakaoBank 24,600 UP 150
HYBE 244,500 UP 7,500
SK ie technology 87,800 UP 1,800
DL E&C 30,850 UP 1,250
kakaopay 43,250 UP 350
K Car 11,780 UP 50
SKSQUARE 44,000 UP 550
(END)
