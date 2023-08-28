Top generals of S. Korea, Australia discuss responses to N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The top generals of South Korea and Australia held talks Monday, during which they discussed responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, regional security and bilateral military cooperation, Seoul officials said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum met Gen. Angus Campbell, chief of the Australian Defense Force, earlier in the day, and they also shared their assessment of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to boost military cooperation, the JCS said in a statement.

Kim and Campbell agreed that North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, including a recent botched attempt to launch what it claims to be a military spy satellite, not only threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region but also the international community.

The meeting took place as an annual South Korea-United States military exercise is under way. Kim thanked Campbell for Australian forces contributing to the stability of the peninsula by taking part in the drills.

Personnel from Australia are taking part in this year's joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, as it is a member country of the United Nations Command.

Separately, Campbell met with Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul in Seoul, and they discussed defense issues.



This photo, provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), shows JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum (R) shaking hands with Angus Campbell, Chief of the Defence Force of Australia, ahead of their meeting in Seoul on Aug. 28, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

