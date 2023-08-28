S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 28, 2023
All News 16:40 August 28, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.534 3.539 -0.5
2-year TB 3.771 3.790 -1.9
3-year TB 3.759 3.789 -3.0
10-year TB 3.872 3.935 -6.3
2-year MSB 3.785 3.801 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.524 4.554 -3.0
91-day CD None None None
(END)
