Tobesoft to raise 10 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:12 August 28, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Tobesoft Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.6 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.94 million common shares at a price of 914 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
