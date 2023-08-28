Yoon vows to support Coast Guard's modernization
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged Monday to support the Coast Guard's modernization as he marked the 70th anniversary of its establishment during a ceremony in the western port city of Incheon.
Yoon attended the ceremony at the Ara Seohae lock gate along with some 2,000 people, including government officials, foreign diplomats and the family members of Coast Guard officers killed at sea.
Thanking front-line officers for their service and expressing his respect for the officers killed in the line of duty, Yoon said the Coast Guard has guarded the nation's maritime sovereignty and security while defending the people's lives and safety over the last 70 years.
"Thanks to your work, illegally operated foreign vessels have decreased, while the rate of people rescued from maritime accidents has exceeded 99 percent," he said.
"More than any other time, our seas are being managed safely, but disasters can happen anytime at sea and maritime accidents grow into a large threat if the response is even a little late," he added. "I ask you to do your utmost to thoroughly prepare against and swiftly respond to maritime accidents in order to protect the people's lives and safety at sea."
Yoon also said the nation can grow into a "new maritime power" at the forefront of the global market only when the Coast Guard is safely defending its seas.
"To achieve this, the government will actively support the establishment of a maritime information platform that is based on cutting-edge technologies," he said, noting the system will use satellites, drones, robots and reconnaissance aircraft to analyze data and expand the Coast Guard's coverage of waters to help it better respond to maritime disasters.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
School violence victims to be separated from offenders for 1 week
-
N. Korea apparently reopens its border due to economic difficulties: Seoul
-
Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry