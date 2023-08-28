N. Korean workers return home from China by road for 1st time since pandemic
SHENYANG, China, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- More than 300 North Korean workers returned home Monday from a Chinese border city, multiple sources said, following Pyongyang's announcement to reopen its borders for its citizens abroad for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around 300 to 400 North Koreans left Dandong in northeastern China earlier in the day for the North's border city of Sinuiju by bus, according to the sources.
It marked the first time for North Koreans to return home by road transportation since the two countries closed their borders in January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, North Korea's state media reported that the country's anti-epidemic authorities have decided to allow its citizens overseas to return home amid eased concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the reclusive regime's official reopening of its border.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 5th week
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
N. Korea apparently reopens its border due to economic difficulties: Seoul
-
Yoon, PM eat seafood lunch amid public concern over Fukushima water release
-
Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry