Another victim dies in vehicle ramming, stabbing incident: police
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- A woman declared brain-dead after being hit by a car of the suspect of a stabbing rampage just south of Seoul earlier this month died Monday, police said.
The woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at a hospital in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, at 9:52 p.m., according to officials at Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police investigating the incident at a department store in the Bundang district in Seongnam.
On Aug. 3, the culprit, Choi Won-jong, 22, rammed a vehicle into pedestrians outside the store and then attacked shoppers with a knife inside the establishment, which is connected to nearby Seohyeon Station, and draws many commuters and shoppers.
The attack has now left two dead and 12 wounded. Another female victim in her 60s died three days after the attack.
Choi was formally arrested on Aug. 5.
