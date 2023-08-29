Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gist of proposed state budget for 2024

August 29, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the gist of the 656.9 trillion won (US$495 billion) state budget for next year that the finance ministry proposed Tuesday. The government also gave estimates on total revenue and midterm fiscal management plans.

Spending:
-- To increase fiscal spending by 2.8 percent on-year to 656.9 trillion won
-- 242.8 trillion won on health, welfare and labor, up 7.5 percent
-- 89.6 trillion won on education, down 6.9 percent
-- 8.73 trillion won on culture, sports and tourism, up 1.5 percent
-- 12.5 trillion won on the environment, up 2.5 percent
-- 25.9 trillion won on research and development, down 16.6 percent
-- 27.2 trillion won on industrial sectors, small and medium-sized enterprises, and energy, up 4.9 percent
-- 26.1 trillion won on social overhead capital, up 4.6 percent
-- 25.3 trillion won on agriculture, fisheries and food, up 4.1 percent
-- 59.5 trillion won on defense, up 4.5 percent
-- 7.6 trillion won on diplomacy and inter-Korean affairs, up 19.5 percent
-- 24.3 trillion won on public safety, up 6.1 percent
-- 111.2 trillion won on administration, down 0.8 percent
-- To seek an average annual increase of 3.6 percent in government spending under the 2023-27 fiscal management plan

Revenue:
-- Collection of 612.1 trillion won in gross revenue for next year, down 2.2 percent from 625.7 trillion won in 2023
-- 367.4 trillion won in total national taxes, down 8.2 percent from 400.5 trillion won in 2023

Fiscal health:
-- Managed fiscal balance to post a deficit of 92 trillion won for next year, larger than a shortfall of 58.2 trillion won in 2023
-- National debt expected to reach 1,196.2 trillion won in 2024, up from 1,134.4 trillion won in 2023
-- National debt expected to take up 51 percent of GDP, up from 50.4 percent in 2023
(END)

