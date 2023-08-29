Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 29, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/24 Rain 90
Incheon 25/24 Rain 90
Suwon 27/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 30/25 Rain 70
Daejeon 29/24 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/22 Rain 80
Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 60
Jeonju 30/26 Rain 70
Gwangju 30/25 Rain 60
Jeju 33/27 Rain 60
Daegu 29/24 Rain 70
Busan 29/26 Rain 70
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
Most Saved
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
Yoon, PM eat seafood lunch amid public concern over Fukushima water release
-
Court denies Fifty Fifty's injunction request to suspend contract with agency
-
(LEAD) Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards
-
N. Korea apparently reopens its border due to economic difficulties: Seoul