Tuesday's weather forecast

August 29, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 90

Incheon 25/24 Rain 90

Suwon 27/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 70

Daejeon 29/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/22 Rain 80

Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 60

Jeonju 30/26 Rain 70

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Rain 60

Daegu 29/24 Rain 70

Busan 29/26 Rain 70

