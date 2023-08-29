Construction orders up for 4th year in 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Construction orders inked by South Korean builders rose for the fourth straight year in 2022, with the segment recovering from the fallout of the pandemic, data showed Tuesday.

Local builders secured a combined 344 trillion won (US$259 billion) worth of construction orders last year, up 9.2 percent from the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Such orders have risen since 2019, when the corresponding reading inched up 0.4 percent on-year.

Of the total, builders signed domestic orders worth 307 trillion won last year, rising 9.8 percent from the year before.

The value of overseas orders jumped 4.4 percent on-year to 37 trillion won, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the value of construction projects completed by local builders reached 344 trillion won, jumping 12 percent on-year.

Of the amount, domestic projects took up 312 trillion won, while those from overseas accounted for 33 trillion won.



