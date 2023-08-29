Hyundai E&C ranks 11th worldwide in 2022 overseas sales

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Hyundai E&C), South Korea's No. 2 builder, has placed 11th among global construction companies in terms of overseas sales, an industry report showed Tuesday.

Hyundai E&C posted US$6.83 billion in overseas sales in 2022, up 18.6 percent from a year earlier and the 11th-largest worldwide, according to the 2023 international builder ranking by the U.S. trade journal Engineering News Record.

Hyundai E&C's 2023 ranking was up two notches from the previous year. Hyundai E&C's overall top line totaled $16.75 billion last year.

It marked the builder's highest global ranking since 2011, when the company was placed under the wing of Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's No. 2 conglomerate and top automaker.

A company official attributed the rise in global ranking to its differentiated business strategy based on technological prowess and full-fledged efforts to clinch more orders.

As part of its efforts to tap deeper into foreign markets, Hyundai E&C currently operates around 30 branches and representative offices around the globe.



The headquarters of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. in central Seoul (Yonhap)



