Yoon says gov't to provide less-lethal handguns to police next year
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday the government will provide less-lethal handguns to all police personnel working in the field in the wake of a series of stabbing rampages and violent crimes.
Providing less-lethal handguns is aimed at encouraging the police to use such weapons to tackle crimes, as they are currently reluctant to use ordinary pistols because it could lead to deaths and the officers could be held responsible.
The government also plans to reform police duties to focus more on public safety and adjust budgets accordingly, Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting to approve South Korea's national budget proposal for 2024.
Next year's budget was set at 656.9 trillion won, up 2.8 percent on-year, the lowest rise since 2005, Yoon said.
