The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:15 August 29, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.57 3.57
2-M 3.62 3.62
3-M 3.69 3.68
6-M 3.81 3.81
12-M 3.90 3.89
(END)
