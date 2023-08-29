Seoul shares extend gains late Tue. morning before economic data

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Tuesday morning following gains on Wall Street, with investors awaiting economic data over the next few days for clues on the outlook for global central banks' monetary policies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.18 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,553.59 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.84 percent.

Investors are keeping an eye on economic data, including U.S. GDP and unemployment and the China manufacturing PMI, to be released this week, as they will indicate whether economic activity is slowing enough to keep further rate hikes at bay or not, analysts said.

Institutions and individuals bought a combined 100 billion won (US$76 million) worth of stocks, offsetting foreign selling valued at 106 billion won.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks were mixed.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 1.2 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. climbed 1.1 percent, leading cosmetics firm Amorepacific Corp. gained 0.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. jumped 3.5 percent.

Among decliners, market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.2 percent, state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. declined 0.3 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.2 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,321.70 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 1.7 won from the previous session's close.

