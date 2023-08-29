The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

School zone speed limit to be eased during nighttime

SEOUL -- The school zone speed limit will be eased to up to 50 kilometers per hour from the current 30 kph during the night and early morning hours beginning next month, police said Tuesday.

Under the revision, which will go into force Friday, the speed limit around schools, namely school zones, will be raised to a maximum of 50 kph between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. when there are fewer student pedestrians, the National Police Agency said.



-----------------

Hybe reveals contestants for global girl group audition project

SEOUL -- Hybe, the K-pop company behind such groups as BTS and NewJeans, on Tuesday unveiled the participants in an audition program to launch the first global girl group utilizing its K-pop production system.

Hybe has been pushing for the "The Debut: Dream Academy" project to recruit members for the U.S.-based global girl group in partnership with Geffen Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, since 2021.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon pledges to stick to sound fiscal policy, slams predecessor for reckless spending

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to stick to a sound fiscal policy, strongly criticizing the preceding Moon Jae-in government for increasing national debts with reckless spending.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, pledging to reject temptations of spending for political purposes, as the government proposed a national budget of 656.9 trillion won (US$495 billion) for 2024, the slowest on-year growth since 2005.



-----------------

Seoul shares extend gains late Tue. morning before economic data

SEOUL -- Seoul shares extended gains late Tuesday morning following gains on Wall Street, with investors awaiting economic data over the next few days for clues on the outlook for global central banks' monetary policies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.18 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,553.59 as of 11:20 a.m.



-----------------

Unification ministry seeks 28 pct cut in 2024 budget for inter-Korean cooperation fund

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday it requested a 27.9 percent decrease in its budget for cooperative projects with North Korea next year amid frosty inter-Korean relations and the government's belt-tightening stance.

The ministry said it proposed 874.2 billion won (US$660.5 million) for next year's budget for the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund, down 338.3 billion won from this year's spending. It marked an unprecedentedly sharp cut in the budget for the cooperation fund.



-----------------

Industry ministry seeks 1.3 pct rise in 2024 budget for advanced sectors, trade

SEOUL -- The industry ministry said Tuesday it has requested a 1.3 percent rise in its budget for next year to spur semiconductors and other advanced sectors and boost exports.

The ministry sought a budget of 11.22 trillion won (US$8.47 billion) for 2024, which also calls for providing greater support to help vulnerable groups with their energy bills, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

(News Focus) Gov't to seek tighter budget, prioritize fiscal soundness

SEOUL -- South Korea's smallest increase in its budget proposal in almost two decades illustrates the government's commitment to improving fiscal soundness amid declining tax revenue and economic uncertainties.

On Tuesday, the country announced its plan to seek a 656.9 trillion-won (US$495 billion) budget for 2024, which represents 2.8 percent growth from the amount allocated for this year.

It marked the lowest on-year rise since 2005. In its first year in office, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration raised the budget by 5.1 percent for 2023.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan staged a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters south of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in response to North Korea's purported space rocket launch last week, officials said.

The exercise took place south of the southern island of Jeju after Pyongyang's attempt to launch its Chollima-1 rocket, carrying what it claimed to be a military reconnaissance satellite, was unsuccessful last Thursday, its second failure this year.



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for bolstering naval forces as he visited the country's navy command, while denouncing South Korea, the United States and Japan for stepping up their trilateral military cooperation, according to the North's state media Tuesday.

Kim's visit, which took place on Navy Day in North Korea, came days after he visited a navy unit where he inspected a cruise missile test aboard a warship.



