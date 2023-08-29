Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho plays director in black comedy 'Cobweb'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Veteran actor Song Kang-ho returns as a filmmaker from the 1970s who's obsessed with creating a masterpiece in the upcoming black comedy film "Cobweb," directed by auteur Kim Jee-woon.

The 2022 winner of the Best Actor for his role in "Broker" plays the role of Kim Yeol, who reshoots the end of his latest film out of his desire to create something unique but faces chaos due to uncooperative actors and repressive censorship.

The poster of Kim Jee-woon's black comedy film "Cobweb" is seen in this photo provided by its production company, Barunson E&A. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Song, who also drew acclaim for his role in Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning satire film "Parasite" (2019), said he enjoyed taking on his first role as a moviemaker in the film-within-a-film.

"I enjoyed standing behind the camera and giving directions to other actors. I acted the role in my own way," Song said in a press conference.

It marked Song's fifth collaboration with Kim, following "The Age of Shadows" (2016), "The Good, The Bad, The Weird" (2008), "The Foul King" (2000) and "The Quiet Family" (1998).

Song said "Cobweb" reflects Kim's hilarious and witty humor shown in his early comedy films, including "The Foul King" and "The Quiet Family."

"The film is entertaining and delightful as it deals with conflicts and clashes between diverse characters," Song said. "Kim Yeol has artistic desire and talent but struggles, not knowing what to do with his pent-up energy. I think he is a representative figure who reflects such desires within us."

A scene from the comedy satire film "Cobweb," starring Song Kang-ho (C), is seen in this photo provided by its production company, Barunson E&A. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Director Kim said the period satire film transforms from a melodrama to a thriller to a disaster film to a horror, portraying the protagonist's ironic situation.

"In the film, set in the 1970s, the director, captivated by the delusion that it could become a masterpiece if only the ending is reshot, gathers the exhausted cast and crew after it's all over and shoots for two days, creating total chaos," Kim said.

The director said he incorporated some of his favorite songs from the 1970s and retro fashion and shot the film-within-a-film scenes in black and white to portray the signature cinematography of the time and evoke an eerie sensation.

"Cobweb" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival's Midnight Screening section in May and is set to hit local theaters Sept. 20.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)