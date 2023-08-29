Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho plays director in black comedy 'Cobweb'
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Veteran actor Song Kang-ho returns as a filmmaker from the 1970s who's obsessed with creating a masterpiece in the upcoming black comedy film "Cobweb," directed by auteur Kim Jee-woon.
The 2022 winner of the Best Actor for his role in "Broker" plays the role of Kim Yeol, who reshoots the end of his latest film out of his desire to create something unique but faces chaos due to uncooperative actors and repressive censorship.
Song, who also drew acclaim for his role in Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning satire film "Parasite" (2019), said he enjoyed taking on his first role as a moviemaker in the film-within-a-film.
"I enjoyed standing behind the camera and giving directions to other actors. I acted the role in my own way," Song said in a press conference.
It marked Song's fifth collaboration with Kim, following "The Age of Shadows" (2016), "The Good, The Bad, The Weird" (2008), "The Foul King" (2000) and "The Quiet Family" (1998).
Song said "Cobweb" reflects Kim's hilarious and witty humor shown in his early comedy films, including "The Foul King" and "The Quiet Family."
"The film is entertaining and delightful as it deals with conflicts and clashes between diverse characters," Song said. "Kim Yeol has artistic desire and talent but struggles, not knowing what to do with his pent-up energy. I think he is a representative figure who reflects such desires within us."
Director Kim said the period satire film transforms from a melodrama to a thriller to a disaster film to a horror, portraying the protagonist's ironic situation.
"In the film, set in the 1970s, the director, captivated by the delusion that it could become a masterpiece if only the ending is reshot, gathers the exhausted cast and crew after it's all over and shoots for two days, creating total chaos," Kim said.
The director said he incorporated some of his favorite songs from the 1970s and retro fashion and shot the film-within-a-film scenes in black and white to portray the signature cinematography of the time and evoke an eerie sensation.
"Cobweb" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival's Midnight Screening section in May and is set to hit local theaters Sept. 20.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
Yoon, PM eat seafood lunch amid public concern over Fukushima water release
-
Court denies Fifty Fifty's injunction request to suspend contract with agency
-
(LEAD) Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch
-
1st radiation test on waters since Fukushima release shows contamination levels below WHO standards