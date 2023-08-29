S. Korea, China discuss supply chains, bilateral ties

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China held high-level bilateral economic talks Tuesday and discussed ways to ensure stable supply chains and the strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The 27th meeting of the bilateral joint economic committee, led by South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju and Li Fei, China's assistant minister of commerce, was held in Beijing earlier in the day, according to the ministry.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the stable management of supply chains and bilateral economic cooperation, Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, said in a regular briefing.

"Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining stable supply chains and decided to further solidify cooperation by activating various South Korean-Chinese economic consultation bodies," he added.



This photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry shows the 27th meeting of the bilateral joint economic committee, led by South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju and Li Fei, China's assistant minister of commerce, in Beijing on Aug. 29, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

At the meeting, Oh also stressed that progress in negotiations for a bilateral service sector investment agreement will help the two countries generate momentum for the expansion of trade and investment.

She also delivered Seoul's intention to enhance cooperation with Beijing for intellectual property protection and requested support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Li mentioned the need to expand cooperation in new areas, such as the digital economy and green development, between the two countries.

He also expressed China's commitment to strengthen economic cooperation with South Korea in terms of the countries' rural developments and to bolster regional cooperation in Northeast Asia and on the multilateral stage.

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)