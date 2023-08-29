KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 72,700 UP 700
SLCORP 35,000 UP 1,450
DOOSAN 114,100 DN 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 80,600 DN 400
LS 106,400 DN 700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES133 40 0 UP2300
GC Corp 116,200 UP 400
GS E&C 14,740 UP 260
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 596,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 125,300 UP 5,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,710 DN 10
SKC 91,600 UP 600
GS Retail 24,350 UP 650
Ottogi 369,000 DN 2,000
HITEJINRO 19,610 UP 60
DL 39,200 UP 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,840 UP 180
KIA CORP. 80,200 UP 1,900
YoulchonChem 31,850 DN 50
LG Energy Solution 552,000 DN 1,000
HtlShilla 87,600 DN 2,300
Hanmi Science 34,800 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 138,300 DN 5,800
Hanssem 57,400 DN 900
F&F 103,900 UP 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,500 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 254,500 DN 500
Kogas 25,050 UP 650
HDKSOE 123,400 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,950 DN 50
MS IND 21,050 UP 650
OCI Holdings 92,600 DN 7,300
LS ELECTRIC 95,900 DN 100
KorZinc 515,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,860 UP 250
HyundaiMipoDock 91,000 UP 3,500
ORION Holdings 15,210 DN 140
KCC 218,500 UP 10,000
SKBP 85,800 UP 1,000
AmoreG 33,050 DN 750
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
