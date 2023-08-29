SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Yuhan 72,700 UP 700

SLCORP 35,000 UP 1,450

DOOSAN 114,100 DN 1,700

CJ LOGISTICS 80,600 DN 400

LS 106,400 DN 700

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES133 40 0 UP2300

GC Corp 116,200 UP 400

GS E&C 14,740 UP 260

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 596,000 DN 3,000

KPIC 125,300 UP 5,700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,710 DN 10

SKC 91,600 UP 600

GS Retail 24,350 UP 650

Ottogi 369,000 DN 2,000

HITEJINRO 19,610 UP 60

DL 39,200 UP 1,200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,840 UP 180

KIA CORP. 80,200 UP 1,900

YoulchonChem 31,850 DN 50

LG Energy Solution 552,000 DN 1,000

HtlShilla 87,600 DN 2,300

Hanmi Science 34,800 UP 550

SamsungElecMech 138,300 DN 5,800

Hanssem 57,400 DN 900

F&F 103,900 UP 400

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,500 UP 850

SamsungF&MIns 254,500 DN 500

Kogas 25,050 UP 650

HDKSOE 123,400 UP 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,950 DN 50

MS IND 21,050 UP 650

OCI Holdings 92,600 DN 7,300

LS ELECTRIC 95,900 DN 100

KorZinc 515,000 DN 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,860 UP 250

HyundaiMipoDock 91,000 UP 3,500

ORION Holdings 15,210 DN 140

KCC 218,500 UP 10,000

SKBP 85,800 UP 1,000

AmoreG 33,050 DN 750

(MORE)