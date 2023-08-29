KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 134,600 UP 1,800
HMM 17,500 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 124,800 UP 700
Mobis 230,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 113,300 UP 200
S-1 55,300 0
ZINUS 26,550 UP 400
Hanchem 168,600 0
DWS 34,800 UP 250
KEPCO 18,060 UP 30
SamsungSecu 36,950 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 8,290 DN 60
SKTelecom 47,600 UP 250
HyundaiElev 45,250 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 141,400 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,100 UP 1,050
KUMHOTIRE 4,845 0
Hanon Systems 9,250 UP 90
SK 144,600 UP 100
ShinpoongPharm 17,550 UP 350
Handsome 18,610 UP 20
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp491 50 UP550
Asiana Airlines 11,150 DN 50
COWAY 42,450 DN 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,800 DN 300
IBK 10,800 UP 110
DONGSUH 17,750 UP 30
SamsungEng 34,950 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 106,800 UP 300
PanOcean 4,450 UP 65
SAMSUNG CARD 29,800 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 19,250 DN 20
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,900 DN 100
KT 33,300 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18620 UP170
LOTTE TOUR 16,710 DN 690
LG Uplus 10,560 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 DN 300
KT&G 86,900 DN 200
