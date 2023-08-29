KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 17,360 UP 190
Doosanfc 24,600 UP 150
LG Display 13,690 UP 350
Kangwonland 15,660 DN 70
NAVER 218,000 UP 4,500
Kakao 48,600 UP 600
NCsoft 254,000 UP 2,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,100 DN 200
COSMAX 149,000 UP 1,500
KIWOOM 102,300 UP 1,100
Hanwha Ocean 40,250 UP 2,600
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,510 UP 90
DWEC 4,645 UP 120
KEPCO KPS 34,050 UP 50
LG H&H 448,500 DN 9,500
LGCHEM 560,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 72,100 UP 1,800
ShinhanGroup 35,600 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,950 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,500 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 99,600 0
Celltrion 147,500 UP 3,100
TKG Huchems 21,600 0
JB Financial Group 8,960 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,600 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,600 UP 700
KIH 52,100 UP 700
GS 38,300 DN 250
LIG Nex1 83,200 UP 3,700
Fila Holdings 37,550 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,400 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,325 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 131,200 DN 300
FOOSUNG 11,550 UP 190
SGBC 55,000 UP 4,800
SK Innovation 176,000 DN 1,300
POONGSAN 34,950 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 52,900 UP 300
Hansae 19,470 UP 140
(MORE)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
-
-
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
-
Court denies Fifty Fifty's injunction request to suspend contract with agency
-
Yoon, PM eat seafood lunch amid public concern over Fukushima water release
-
(LEAD) Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch
-
