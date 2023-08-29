KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 53,900 DN 800
CSWIND 65,600 DN 100
GKL 16,150 DN 340
KOLON IND 51,500 UP 800
HanmiPharm 300,000 UP 6,000
SD Biosensor 12,350 UP 910
Meritz Financial 53,200 UP 1,400
BNK Financial Group 6,700 0
DGB Financial Group 7,450 UP 20
emart 74,200 UP 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY396 00 UP1100
KOLMAR KOREA 57,300 0
PIAM 29,500 UP 50
HANJINKAL 43,350 DN 250
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 400
DoubleUGames 42,100 UP 850
HL MANDO 41,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 753,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,100 UP 300
Netmarble 43,350 UP 450
KRAFTON 156,100 UP 700
HD HYUNDAI 59,500 DN 100
ORION 122,300 DN 2,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,400 UP 650
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,500 UP 80
BGF Retail 160,500 UP 300
SKCHEM 63,000 UP 800
HDC-OP 10,370 UP 120
HYOSUNG TNC 324,500 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 444,500 UP 8,500
HANILCMT 12,670 UP 190
SKBS 74,600 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,710 UP 60
KakaoBank 24,750 UP 150
HYBE 251,000 UP 6,500
SK ie technology 89,100 UP 1,300
DL E&C 31,150 UP 300
kakaopay 44,200 UP 950
K Car 11,890 UP 110
SKSQUARE 44,000 0
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
Court denies Fifty Fifty's injunction request to suspend contract with agency
Yoon, PM eat seafood lunch amid public concern over Fukushima water release
(LEAD) Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces