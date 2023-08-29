S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 29, 2023
All News 16:31 August 29, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.526 3.534 -0.8
2-year TB 3.751 3.771 -2.0
3-year TB 3.740 3.759 -1.9
10-year TB 3.844 3.872 -2.8
2-year MSB 3.767 3.785 -1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.503 4.524 -2.1
91-day CD None None None
(END)
