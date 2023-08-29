Presidential office says fake news about Fukushima release on decrease

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office said Tuesday that fake news and false instigation related to the ongoing release of contaminated water from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant have significantly decreased.

The government has strongly condemned what it describes as fake news associated with the water release, which began last Thursday, saying they are threatening the fisheries industry without any scientific grounds.

"It appears that fake news and unsubstantiated claims have notably diminished and political attacks seem to be losing traction, as more comprehensive and empirical data regarding contaminated water become available," Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.

Lee also said that an increasing number of people are now choosing to support the fisheries industry by consuming its products, in an effort to mitigate potential damage caused by the dissemination of fake news.



Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)