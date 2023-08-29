The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Radiation levels of S. Korean seawater within safe range after Fukushima release: Seoul gov't

SEOUL -- The radiation levels in seawater near South Korea were found to be within the safe range despite Japan's release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, Seoul's oceans ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry's emergency tests on four locations in its territorial waters and high seas showed that the concentration levels of cesium and tritium stood well below the standard set by the World Health Organization for drinking water, Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon said during a regular briefing on the Fukushima issue.



-----------------

(LEAD) Price ceiling raised for agricultural, livestock gifts to public officials starting Wednesday

SEOUL -- A revision of the anti-corruption law will be enforced later this week, easing restrictions on the price of gifts that can be provided to public officials and some other professions, according to the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission on Tuesday.

The Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, commonly known as the Kim Young-ran law, named after a former Supreme Court justice, came into effect in 2016. It prohibits public officials and individuals in specific roles, such as journalists and educators, from accepting meals and gifts above a certain price threshold.



-----------------

Presidential office says fake news about Fukushima release on decrease

SEOUL -- The presidential office said Tuesday that fake news and false instigation related to the ongoing release of contaminated water from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant have significantly decreased.

The government has strongly condemned what it describes as fake news associated with the water release, which began last Thursday, saying they are threatening the fisheries industry without any scientific grounds.



-----------------

Downpour to continue through weekend under influence of Typhoon Haikui

SEOUL -- Sporadic rain that started nationwide Tuesday is forecast to continue through the weekend as the country is expected to come under the influence of Typhoon Haikui, the state weather agency said.

Low atmospheric pressure that was passing through North Korea dumped heavy rains over the country's western regions, including parts of Incheon, just west of Seoul, which received up to 42 millimeters per hour as of 11 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.



-----------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for bolstering naval forces as he visited the country's navy command, while denouncing South Korea, the United States and Japan for stepping up their trilateral military cooperation, according to the North's state media Tuesday.

The report came as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo staged a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters south of the Korean Peninsula earlier in the day in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats, including its purported space rocket launch last week.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Yoon pledges to stick to sound fiscal policy, slams predecessor for reckless spending

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to stick to a sound fiscal policy, strongly criticizing the preceding Moon Jae-in government for increasing national debts with reckless spending.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, pledging to reject temptations of spending for political purposes, as the government proposed a national budget of 656.9 trillion won (US$495 billion) for 2024, the slowest on-year growth since 2005.



-----------------

S. Korea earmarks 520 bln won for Ukraine support budget for 2024

SEOUL -- South Korea has tentatively allocated 520 billion won (US$393 million) in the state budget to be used in various support programs for Ukraine, including reconstruction-related projects, next year, according to the government's budget proposal released Tuesday.

Seoul's funds earmarked for Ukraine-related projects for 2024 represents an over eightfold increase from the related 62.9 billion won budget for this year. Of those, 260 billion won will be used to provide humanitarian assistance to the country in its war with Russia.

