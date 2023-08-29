Kia plant temporarily suspended after fire in paint shop
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday one of its eight domestic plants will be suspended until early September due to a fire in its paint shop.
Eight industrial robots in the paint shop of Kia's No. 3 plant in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, were affected by a fire Monday evening, a company spokesperson said.
The No. 3 Autoland Hwaseong plant will be suspended until Sept. 6, he said. The plant produces the K5 sedan, the K8 sedan and the all-electric EV6 SUV.
A spark in the robot cables appears to have caused the fire in the paint shop, and the company will make all possible measures to resume operations as quickly as possible, Kia said.
Kia has eight plants in South Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and six overseas -- two in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall annual capacity is 3.84 million units.
