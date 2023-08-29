Yoon meets with U.S. senator to discuss bilateral ties
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) on Tuesday and discussed ways to develop bilateral ties, his office said.
During their meeting at the presidential office, Yoon said South Korea and the United States are optimal economic cooperation partners sharing the common values of freedom and democracy, which can combine the U.S.' competitiveness in technology and South Korea's competitiveness in manufacturing, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.
Yoon also said he is pleased with the recent increase in South Korean companies' investment in Young's state of Indiana, and requested the senator's continued attention and support for the smooth execution of the investment plans as well as for additional, win-win investments.
In addition, he expressed hope for bipartisan support from the U.S. Congress for the stable development of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, as he recalled his recent trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.
Young serves as co-chair of the Senate Korea Caucus.
The senator said a strong liking and support for Yoon have formed within Congress since his address to a joint session during his state visit to Washington in April.
He added that he will play a more active role for the expansion of the caucus and for the development of the South Korea-U.S. relationship.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties
-
N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch
-
Court denies Fifty Fifty's injunction request to suspend contract with agency
-
Yoon, PM eat seafood lunch amid public concern over Fukushima water release
-
(LEAD) Gov't considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces